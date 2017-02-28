Marijuana Legalization Not Necessary to Limit US Drug Problems - Sessions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States does not need to legalize marijuana, but instead should focus its efforts on reducing other drugs that cause problems in the country, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said at a meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

"We don't need to legalize marijuana, we need to crack down more effectively on heroin, and fentanyl and other drugs," Sessions stated.

Sessions also noted he does not think the United States will be a better or healthier nation if marijuana is freely available.

The attorney general added that the federal government will crack down on distribution networks and cartels that traffic drugs into the United States through the Mexican border.