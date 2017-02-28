US Navy Aims to Upgrade Wing Structure of F-18s to Advance Jets' Service Life

WASHINGTO (Sputnik) — The contract stipulates modifications to the aircraft wing structure in support of the F/A-18 E/F service life extension program.

Work on the program will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in January 2020, the announcement added.

On February 17, US President Donald Trump said his administration was considering placing a massive order for many more of the Super Hornets that have been already operating with the US Navy since 1999.

The Super-Hornet’s planned successor, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter has been plagued by enormous cost overruns and many major systems problems.