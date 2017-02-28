US Navy Aims to Upgrade Wing Structure of F-18s to Advance Jets' Service Life

WASHINGTO (Sputnik) — The contract stipulates modifications to the aircraft wing structure in support of the F/A-18 E/F service life extension program.
On February 17, US President Donald Trump said his administration was considering placing a massive order for many more of the Super Hornets that have been already operating with the US Navy since 1999.
The Super-Hornet’s planned successor, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter has been plagued by enormous cost overruns and many major systems problems.
