US Senate Confirms Wilbur Ross as Trump's Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The billionaire investor was confirmed on Monday evening and expected to be officially sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday afternoon.

The senate majority confirmed Ross with a 72-27 vote.

During a Senate confirmation hearing in January, Ross stated that Trump’s administration will focus on ending unfair trade practices of China and other US partners.

Ross widely criticized Chinese steel producers who put their product on the market at dumping prices. He emphasized that if certain counties do not comply with existing trade rules, they should be punished.

Ross pledged to push the US partners to practice fair trade in a more balanced manner than it has been done in the past.

