Cosmic Tourism: SpaceX Plans Sending Two Private Citizens Around Moon in 2018

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two private citizens have paid a deposit for a trip around the moon which will take place late in 2018, SpaceX said in a statement.

"We are excited to announce that SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year," the statement said on Monday.

Fly me to the moon… Okhttps://t.co/6QT8m5SHwn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 27 февраля 2017 г.

The company noted that the individuals will undergo health and fitness tests, and will begin initial training later this year.

"Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow," SpaceX noted.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a key enabler for this moon mission, according to the release.