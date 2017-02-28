Cosmic Tourism: SpaceX Plans Sending Two Private Citizens Around Moon in 2018

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two private citizens have paid a deposit for a trip around the moon which will take place late in 2018, SpaceX said in a statement.
"We are excited to announce that SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year," the statement said on Monday.
Fly me to the moon… Okhttps://t.co/6QT8m5SHwn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 27 февраля 2017 г.
"Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow," SpaceX noted.
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a key enabler for this moon mission, according to the release.
