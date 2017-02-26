Trump Claims Clinton Rigged Race for DNC Chairman, Bernie's Guy Never Had Chance

Trump said that the vote for post of the DNC chairman post was "rigged."

"The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!" Trump said via Twitter.

On Saturday, Former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez became the new US Democratic party leader. He is the Democratic Party's first ever Latino chairman. Perez was backed by a margin of 235 DNC member votes to 200 in favor of his closest rival, US Congressman from Minnesota Keith Ellison.

Trump mocked Perez's election by saying that he "could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!"

The situation reminded revelations as a result of the Wikileaks' publications of the DNC emails . The emails unveiled that the DNC was concerned over Bernie Sanders' popularity and worked against him to ensure Clinton will be the presidential nominee.

The DNC chair's role was left vacant after the resignation of Debbie Wasserman Schultz following last year's embarrassing WikiLeaks revelations. The DNC email leaks showed that its members sabotaged the party's left-wing presidential nominee Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Clinton lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November 8 presidential election having achieved 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304.

Wikileaks itself commented on the foul play by Clinton and the DNC after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

"By biasing its internal electoral market the DNC selected the less competitive candidate defeating the purpose of running a primary," Wikileaks wrote.

Interestingly, by accusing Clinton of behind behind the "rigged" vote for the DNC chairman, Trump indirectly struck back at the former Democratic presidential nominee's praise of protests against his policies. In a message for the Democratic party's supporters, Clinton called on the Democratic party's supporters to "keep fighting and keep the faith," adding that she "will be right with you every step of the way."