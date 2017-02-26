US Congressman: Special Prosecutor Needed in US Election Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions should step aside in favor of a special prosecutor in any Justice Department investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, Republican Congressman Darrell Issa said Friday during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher"

"You’re right that you cannot have somebody, a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who was an appointee," Issa told Maher when asked if Sessions should recuse himself. "You’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office."

At present, the US Senate committees on intelligence, foreign relations and the judiciary are conducting separate probes of the Russian hacking charges. Senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties have called for an independent investigation into the 2016 election along the lines of the commission that investigated the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Russian government had denied any role in hacking Democratic targets to sway the US election to President Donald Trump — an allegation leveled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of the Obama administration.