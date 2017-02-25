Millions Who Voted to Make America Great Again Can Stage 'Biggest Rally' - Trump

© AFP 2016/ Bryan R. Smith Thousands Rally in New York in Solidarity With General Strike Opposing Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Since the Inauguration Day on January 20, various US cities have seen rallies and protests against the policy of the new president.

"Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

​On January 21, the Women’s March took place in Washington, DC, with some 500,000 people taking part in it. The protesters aimed to "send a bold message" to the new US administration and to advocate women's rights, as well as to address a number of other issues, in particular the natural environment, racial equality, LGBT rights.