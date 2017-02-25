Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — His attacks at US and international media came after the New York Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, Daily Mail, BBC, and New York Daily News were all blocked from a briefing held by White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

​The Time magazine and the Associated Press network boycotted the meeting, known as a gaggle. The CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters, and Bloomberg were among those allowed to attend. When asked why others were excluded, Spicer said he wanted to expand the pool of reporters, according to the BBC.