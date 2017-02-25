Register
09:52 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.

    Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    9433101

    US President Donald Trump has described the media barred from an informal briefing on Friday as a danger to the nation, in a posting on social media networks.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — His attacks at US and international media came after the New York Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, Daily Mail, BBC, and New York Daily News were all blocked from a briefing held by White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

    ​The Time magazine and the Associated Press network boycotted the meeting, known as a gaggle. The CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters, and Bloomberg were among those allowed to attend. When asked why others were excluded, Spicer said he wanted to expand the pool of reporters, according to the BBC.

    Tags:
    Bloomberg, Reuters, FoxNews, NBC, CBS, The Associated Press, Time Magazine, New York Daily News, BBC, Daily Mail, Buzzfeed, Politico, The Hill, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, CNN, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      I'm with him on THIS.
      I saw CNN taking an extract of what he was saying to create FAKE NEWS.,
      They omit the end of his speech, and used the first part ONLY. To say a complete LIE.
      How I know..
      I saw the whole speech and the part they showed!!! I was expecting his last words after what they showed. Then they created a NARRATIVE and had their useful IDIOTS contributors spreading the lies.
      Why they HATED and HATE RT? RT will let people TALK. I'm surprised RT is NOT in Syria showing all. MAYBE they get help from Syrian Gov.
      I miss seating and even using a BIG SCREEN to see RT at places!!
      Now is all about talk a bit . Nothing else.
      RT should show more.
      Same for SPUTNIK.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      TRUMP should NOT allow them to ask questions at W.House . NOTHING. ID them they be SHUNNED.
    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      He should invite RT, Sputnik, and Xinhua to really torque them off. A lot of Americans read Russian and Chinese media because ours is so vile and has nothing higher than tabloid-style reporting.
    • Reply
      support
      If CNN and the NY Times devoted the time and energy to study the London Evening Standard or France24.com or Sputnik News, they might learn the basics of news reporting as it is meant to be done.

      News media do not exist to foment alarm, despondency, fear and dependency on the state via the news for guidance on any topic. We will not submit to the media's will. We are our own prophets, gurus and guides through this life as captains of our own destinies.

      There are not and never will be "Ten Things I Need To Know" from pill-popping one-book-a-year monolingual camera-lens kissers who would not know the subjunctive case of a verb if one came up behind them and kicked them in the ass. CNN and the NYT think Roget's Thesaurus is an extinct species of dinosaur which died out during the Pleistocene era. Neither even know that there is such a beast as the Times Literary Supplement.
    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      [FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to
      our country. The failing nytimes has become a joke. Likewise CNN...]

      This is a little worse than merely "fake news", I'm afraid; and it is most definitely
      a danger to our country. But, it is most definitely NOT a joke, and Pres. Trump doesn't seem to have the background [yet]; to be able to take it [the dire threat that it represents] as seriously as he should be?

      [Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is
      running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.]

      Well, it seems those old enough to remember how the media was before the Clinton's first came along [in 1992]; at least have a comparison; but it seems many of the young people today, really don't know the difference: between
      mere opposition views, vs ideological attempts to subvert the US government by private multi-national media corporations; pretending to be [merely] US media.

      Freedom of speech covers freedom to disagree and oppose; and also covers speech that people do NOT like. But, it does not relate to purposeful frameups and deceptions nor twisting facts to appear to mean the reverse of what they do. Actually, so-called "hate speech" is okay; because that is speech that the oppo-sition "hates" or disagrees with; but if they classify it as "hate speech" then they can shut it down. If the goal of a label is to end or prevent speech; then this is not free speech, but something worse. Just because someone says something that you don't like, or that doesn't agree with your ideas; doesn't make it wrong.

      But, twisting facts to promote an agenda; especially a false or defamatory agenda is the real enemy of free speech. It appears that CNN and the New York Times are subverting the US government to the point where they cannot even be invited to press briefings anymore. CNN is not defending the constitution nor "free speech"

      They are subverting the constitution with their purposeful defamation and twisting of facts to suit their false agendas; and they need to suffer the legal consequences of that.

      It is easy to see the difference between "free speech" and subverting the US constitution to attain the private corporate political goals of CNN or the NYT.

      Reporting needs to be in the public interest at its core; and CNN and the NYT
      are so completely acting against the public interest in favor of subverting the
      US constitution for their private corporate political goals; that they now have
      to be banned from White House briefings; until they can be held to account, somehow; and start acting in the public interest again.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Meanwhile, with Trump & the fake media as a major distraction, deepstate US "stay's the course" on it's way to WW3....
    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      Where Trump has right he has Right !!!
      Cnn . Nyt. and the West media where sure there can decide witch President will be in White House !!! This went wrong!!! Now there like to get Trump out so there can start WW III
      In the Eu many country's have support the Clinton campaign!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok