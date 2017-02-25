Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — His attacks at US and international media came after the New York Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, Daily Mail, BBC, and New York Daily News were all blocked from a briefing held by White House spokesman Sean Spicer.
FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
The Time magazine and the Associated Press network boycotted the meeting, known as a gaggle. The CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters, and Bloomberg were among those allowed to attend. When asked why others were excluded, Spicer said he wanted to expand the pool of reporters, according to the BBC.
Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media.The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I'm with him on THIS. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete TRUMP should NOT allow them to ask questions at W.House . NOTHING. ID them they be SHUNNED. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete He should invite RT, Sputnik, and Xinhua to really torque them off. A lot of Americans read Russian and Chinese media because ours is so vile and has nothing higher than tabloid-style reporting. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If CNN and the NY Times devoted the time and energy to study the London Evening Standard or France24.com or Sputnik News, they might learn the basics of news reporting as it is meant to be done. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete [FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Meanwhile, with Trump & the fake media as a major distraction, deepstate US "stay's the course" on it's way to WW3.... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Where Trump has right he has Right !!!
cast235
I saw CNN taking an extract of what he was saying to create FAKE NEWS.,
They omit the end of his speech, and used the first part ONLY. To say a complete LIE.
How I know..
I saw the whole speech and the part they showed!!! I was expecting his last words after what they showed. Then they created a NARRATIVE and had their useful IDIOTS contributors spreading the lies.
Why they HATED and HATE RT? RT will let people TALK. I'm surprised RT is NOT in Syria showing all. MAYBE they get help from Syrian Gov.
I miss seating and even using a BIG SCREEN to see RT at places!!
Now is all about talk a bit . Nothing else.
RT should show more.
Same for SPUTNIK.
cast235
The Night Wind
support
News media do not exist to foment alarm, despondency, fear and dependency on the state via the news for guidance on any topic. We will not submit to the media's will. We are our own prophets, gurus and guides through this life as captains of our own destinies.
There are not and never will be "Ten Things I Need To Know" from pill-popping one-book-a-year monolingual camera-lens kissers who would not know the subjunctive case of a verb if one came up behind them and kicked them in the ass. CNN and the NYT think Roget's Thesaurus is an extinct species of dinosaur which died out during the Pleistocene era. Neither even know that there is such a beast as the Times Literary Supplement.
double bonus
our country. The failing nytimes has become a joke. Likewise CNN...]
This is a little worse than merely "fake news", I'm afraid; and it is most definitely
a danger to our country. But, it is most definitely NOT a joke, and Pres. Trump doesn't seem to have the background [yet]; to be able to take it [the dire threat that it represents] as seriously as he should be?
[Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is
running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.]
Well, it seems those old enough to remember how the media was before the Clinton's first came along [in 1992]; at least have a comparison; but it seems many of the young people today, really don't know the difference: between
mere opposition views, vs ideological attempts to subvert the US government by private multi-national media corporations; pretending to be [merely] US media.
Freedom of speech covers freedom to disagree and oppose; and also covers speech that people do NOT like. But, it does not relate to purposeful frameups and deceptions nor twisting facts to appear to mean the reverse of what they do. Actually, so-called "hate speech" is okay; because that is speech that the oppo-sition "hates" or disagrees with; but if they classify it as "hate speech" then they can shut it down. If the goal of a label is to end or prevent speech; then this is not free speech, but something worse. Just because someone says something that you don't like, or that doesn't agree with your ideas; doesn't make it wrong.
But, twisting facts to promote an agenda; especially a false or defamatory agenda is the real enemy of free speech. It appears that CNN and the New York Times are subverting the US government to the point where they cannot even be invited to press briefings anymore. CNN is not defending the constitution nor "free speech"
They are subverting the constitution with their purposeful defamation and twisting of facts to suit their false agendas; and they need to suffer the legal consequences of that.
It is easy to see the difference between "free speech" and subverting the US constitution to attain the private corporate political goals of CNN or the NYT.
Reporting needs to be in the public interest at its core; and CNN and the NYT
are so completely acting against the public interest in favor of subverting the
US constitution for their private corporate political goals; that they now have
to be banned from White House briefings; until they can be held to account, somehow; and start acting in the public interest again.
Mikhas
tobi.gelando
Cnn . Nyt. and the West media where sure there can decide witch President will be in White House !!! This went wrong!!! Now there like to get Trump out so there can start WW III
In the Eu many country's have support the Clinton campaign!!!