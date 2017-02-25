Boston Entrepreneur Announces Senate Challenge Against Warren

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — Citing his zeal for "defending the American dream," Boston-based Entrepreneur V. A. Shiva Ayyadurai has announced his candidacy for the US Senate seat currently occupied by Elizabeth Warren.

"For me, its about defending the American dream… a real fighter and a real innovator exposing a fake fighter, which is what Elizabeth Warren is all about. I look forward to all your support because this is going to be a grassroots movement … delivering a Senate victory for a real Indian versus a fake Indian in Massachusetts," Ayyadurai said on Friday.

Ayyadurai is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and is best known for his claim to have invented email which is disputed by historians.

He announced his candidacy at a private event hosted by controversial figure Mike Cernovich, who organized the January "Deplora-ball" event at the National Press Club that was the site of riots by protesters opposed to Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President.