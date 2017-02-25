Register
03:48 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC

    ‘Fake News’ of Immigration Raids Destroy Mexican Restaurants in New York

    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 8810

    As US President Donald Trump prepares to revise his recently-defeated travel ban, false reports of identification sweeps and documentation checkpoints are creating a climate of fear in New York City’s immigrant communities.

    Cesar Rodriguez, who owns a Mexican restaurant in Staten Island, said the rumors of immigration crackdown have had a serious impact on business.

    "It has been very slow…Because everybody’s afraid to come, everybody’s afraid to walk on Port Richmond, where there’s been fake news about raids," he told CBS New York, noting that patronage is down 50 percent since social media started buzzing with false reports of checkpoints at various locations including subway stations. 

    United States Department of Justice
    © Wikipedia/ Sebmol
    US Justice Dept. Requests Federal Court to Hold Appeal Over Trump's Immigration Order - Document

    Rodriguez believes the only way people will start returning is when they realize they’ve been fed false information. He said, "They have to be more informed about what’s going on around them."

    Legitimate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have been taking place, primarily on the west coast, although there have been others throughout the country. The recent installation of a right-wing government, headed by a president who ran on an anti-immigration platform, has undocumented people on edge all across the US.

    ICE took to Twitter to address false reports, writing that, "Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps or 'roundups' are false, dangerous and irresponsible," and that, "These reports create mass panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger."

    Fahd Ahmed, a Queens-based immigration advocate, is working to bring the flow of misinformation to a halt. "There’s people that are afraid to leave their homes. There’s people that stopped going to work…A lot of people are putting up reports about suspected ICE raids online and they just proliferate and spread like wildfire," he said. 

    People stand on the steps of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices in New York, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Keith Bedford
    Trump Immigration Plan ‘Step Towards Mass Deportation’ - US Lawmaker

    Similar reports have come out of cities like Chicago and Seattle. Chicago city administration spokeswoman Gail Montenegro released a statement observing, "These reports create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support."

    There have been reports of thieves capitalizing on this fear by posing as immigration agents and extorting money from immigrants under threat of deportation. In one such incident, four people dressed as ICE agents tricked a frightened immigrant out of $250.

    New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said, "First and foremost, no ICE officer, no police officer, no officer, would ever seek money in exchange for not being detained…We don’t want any immigrants in our community to be so fearful that they have to give their money, as this man did."

    Related:

    Sweden Strikes Back at Trump's Claims of Links Between Immigration, Crime
    US Homeland Security: No Military Force Will Be Used in Immigration Operations
    Trump Administration Reveals Immigration Policy With More Deportations Planned
    We Don't Enforce Immigration Law: US Police Departments Address Immigrants
    Iran’s Foreign Minister Slams Trump’s Immigration Ban
    Tags:
    immigration raids, undocumented immigrants, Immigration, ICE, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok