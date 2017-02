WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has tasked the Defense Department to lead the 30-day review of the US strategy to defeat Daesh.

The review is expected to be completed by Monday, according to the Defense Department.

"It very well could," Davis said when asked whether the report could include a recommendation for the new AUMF. "An AUMF would make a lot of our congressional authorities a lot clearer."

Earlier, Pentagon said that the US and coalition are working on a plan to accelerate the fight against Daesh.