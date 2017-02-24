Trump Signs Order Establishing Regulatory Reform Task Forces at Federal Agencies

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — "Dedicated people" will research all regulations that are unnecessary and harmful and burdensome to the economy and therefore harmful to creation of jobs and business.

"This executive order directs each agency to establish a regulatory reform task force which will ensure that every agency has a team of dedicated people to research all regulations that are unnecessary and harmful and burdensome to the economy and therefore harmful to creation of jobs and business," Trump stated.

Trump noted the task forces will make recommendations to repeal or simplify existing regulations.

On January 30, Trump signed an executive order which will remove two existing regulations every time a new regulation is added.