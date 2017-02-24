Trump Signs Order Establishing Regulatory Reform Task Forces at Federal Agencies

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — "Dedicated people" will research all regulations that are unnecessary and harmful and burdensome to the economy and therefore harmful to creation of jobs and business.
"This executive order directs each agency to establish a regulatory reform task force which will ensure that every agency has a team of dedicated people to research all regulations that are unnecessary and harmful and burdensome to the economy and therefore harmful to creation of jobs and business," Trump stated.
Trump noted the task forces will make recommendations to repeal or simplify existing regulations.
On January 30, Trump signed an executive order which will remove two existing regulations every time a new regulation is added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete [US President Donald Trump signed an executive order at the White House on Friday to set up groups at each federal agency that will be in charge of finding regulations to eliminate.] Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete trump needs to put his pen where the sun don't shine!
double bonus
Now THAT's a Great Idea!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!
Before passing any new regulations, first remove all the
old ones that are contradictory and not doing any good!
sakissel