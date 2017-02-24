Trump Says Media Should Not Use Unnamed Sources Amid Crackdown on Leaks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump said the use of unnamed and anonymous sources gave news outlets the opportunity to publish false reports and further corporate agendas.
"They shouldn’t use sources. They should put the name of the person," Trump stated.
At a press conference last week, Trump told reporters he hoped to get along better with the media if possible.
US President Donald Trump has recently criticized media outlets for publicizing sensitive information. He stated that leaks from the government agencies should be stopped.
Earlier on Friday, Trump claimed that the FBI was unable to quell leaks of classified information that could harm US security. The president bashed the agency stating that it "can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself."denied by the Trump administration.
According to the media outlet, FBI Director James Comey rejected the White House request because the alleged communications are part of an ongoing investigation.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer later denied the CNN report, saying the administration had asked the FBI to tell the truth.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trouble is that when they have no evidence to back up the fabricated claims it's the only way they do it!!!
sapper