Trump Says Media Should Not Use Unnamed Sources Amid Crackdown on Leaks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump said the use of unnamed and anonymous sources gave news outlets the opportunity to publish false reports and further corporate agendas.

"They shouldn’t use sources. They should put the name of the person," Trump stated.

The president renewed criticism of what he called fake news and stressed that journalists had a professional obligation to report accurately.

At a press conference last week, Trump told reporters he hoped to get along better with the media if possible.

US President Donald Trump has recently criticized media outlets for publicizing sensitive information. He stated that leaks from the government agencies should be stopped.

Earlier on Friday, Trump claimed that the FBI was unable to quell leaks of classified information that could harm US security. The president bashed the agency stating that it "can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself."

The president did not specify which press reports he objected to, but CNN reported late Thursday that the White House had urged the FBI to dispute recent reports that Trump campaign staff allegedly maintained regular contacts with Russian intelligence officials during the election, a claim denied by the Trump administration

According to the media outlet, FBI Director James Comey rejected the White House request because the alleged communications are part of an ongoing investigation.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer later denied the CNN report, saying the administration had asked the FBI to tell the truth.