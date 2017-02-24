Two Police Officers Wounded in Central Washington D.C. Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two uniformed police officers were wounded in a shooting in central Washington, acting D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters.
"The injuries appear to be non-life threatening. We have a suspect with recent gunshot wounds … We do have a weapon recovered from the scene which we believe to be the suspect’s," he said.
MORE: 1 suspect dead after shooting in northeast Washington, D.C.; 2 police officers rushed to hospital in unknown condition — FOX5— BNO News (@BNONews) 24 февраля 2017 г.
Sources told NBC News4 that the attacker had been shot and killed.
2 police officers injured, 1 suspect dead after shooting in NE Washington, D.C.; both officers are conscious https://t.co/U9UlQk5hOm pic.twitter.com/DJnvStoEze— BNO News (@BNONews) 24 февраля 2017 г.
Police released only few details of the incident. The shooting occurred in Morse Street at about 10:40 p.m. local time on Thursday, Newsham said, adding it was not known if there had been a foot pursuit.
A number of shootings had taken place across the city in the past few days, the officer admitted, and the D.C. Police Department had been responding to them.
