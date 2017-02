WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump hopes to discuss alleged violation of an arms control treaty by Russia during the future meeting with President Vladimir Putin, according to media reports on Thursday.

Trump complained about the alleged deployment of a cruise missile by Russia in violation of the treaty and said he would discuss the issue if and when he meets Putin, Reuters reported.

Trump also said that he does not support the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with Russia.

Trump said the deal, which intends to cut the number of deployed nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers, was "one-sided," Reuters reported.