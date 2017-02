NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Further investigation into the cause and manner of death of Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin may take a few weeks, New York City Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson Julie Bolcer told Sputnik.

Asked about the timeline of the examination, Bolcer said Tuesday, "It varies on case by case basis, but in general, it's a matter of a few weeks. It's not a matter of days."