Trump to Sign Executive Orders Targeting Climate, Water Rules

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders to overturn rules put in place by former President Barack Obama to address climate change and protect small waterways, US media reported on Tuesday.

Trump's executive orders will instruct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to rewrite a 2015 rule called the Clean Power Plan, which cracked down on greenhouse gas emission from power plants, the Washington Post reported.

The EPA and Army Corps of Engineers will also rewrite the 2015 Clean Water Rule which gives jurisdiction over small waterways to the federal government, US media reported.

Media reports also indicated Trump will lift a moratorium on federal land coal leasing.