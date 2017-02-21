Trump to Sign Executive Orders Targeting Climate, Water Rules

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders to overturn rules put in place by former President Barack Obama to address climate change and protect small waterways, US media reported on Tuesday.
The EPA and Army Corps of Engineers will also rewrite the 2015 Clean Water Rule which gives jurisdiction over small waterways to the federal government, US media reported.
Media reports also indicated Trump will lift a moratorium on federal land coal leasing.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He just need be careful it doesn't have a huge impact. There are acceptable limits. I would postpone it a bit. Not long , while I hear academia and experts one last time. May worth the while. They may add a plan that satisfies all.
