© RIA Novosti. Dmitri Gornostaev Protesters Gather at JFK Airport After Hearing Refugees Detained (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the NBC News, all of those 11 passengers walked through the checkpoint at airport's Terminal 5 without being rescreened after they set off metal detectors.

Three of the unchecked passengers were later identified through video and were believed to have boarded a flight to California, while other passengers remained unidentified.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it did not receive any notifications about the security breach during two hours after it had happened.