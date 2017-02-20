US Ambassador to UN Expresses Condolences Over Death of Russian Envoy Churkin

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin Dies at 64 in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday expressed her condolences over the sudden death of Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin.

"We did not always see things the same way, but he unquestionably advocated his country's positions with great skill,” Haley said in a statement.

"We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to lift up his family and to the Russian people," she added.