US Navy Issues Contract for USS George Washington's Refueling Complex Overhaul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Huntington Ingalls Company has received an additional $8.9 million contract for work on the nuclear refueling complex overhaul of the aircraft carrier George Washington, the US Department of Defense announced.

"Huntington Ingalls, Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded an $8.9 million modification to a previously-awarded contract for the advance planning of the refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) of USS George Washington (CVN 73)," the announcement stated on Friday.

The refueling complex overhaul includes ship checks, design, documentation, engineering, fabrication and preliminary shipyard or support facility work on the carrier, the Defense Department noted.

Work on the carrier is being performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2017, the announcement added.