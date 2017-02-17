Thirty-Four US Cities File Amicus Brief to Challenge Trump's Immigration Order

"The President’s ban violates both our Constitution and the values we hold dear," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Americans of all stripes should be alarmed that religious liberties and constitutional rights have been taken hostage by the White House. We will do everything in our power to fight back and stand up for the rights of all people."
The plaintiffs took legal action in late January after being detained and threatened with deportation at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York despite having legal documentation to stay in the United States.
Trump’s order was challenged by the US state of Washington, leading to a district court judge in Seattle issuing a stay on the travel ban on the citizens from the seven countries.
On February 9, the federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the stay of Trump’s travel ban.
