US Air Force to Equip Troubled F-35 Jets With Heat Seeking Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon's AIM-9X air-to-air Sidewinder missile will be ready for deployment in November, US Air Force Strategic Plans and Requirements Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Jerry Harris said in a congressional testimony.
"The F-35's AIM-9X heat seeking missile capability will be delivered in November 2017," Harris told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.
By the end of 2018, the US Air Force will have two combat F-35A squadrons available for world-wide deployment, Harris noted.
The F-35 program has Navy, Air Force and Marine variants of the fifth generation aircraft. The program is the most expensive weapon system in the history of the Defense Department.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If this slow, fat duck gets close enough to need a short range AtoA it's dead. It's got no gun, might never have a gun. It would lose a dog fight with 4+ fighters.
It's only hope is BVR. No sidewinders will save it at close quarters.