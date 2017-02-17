FBI Arrests White Supremacist in US State of South Carolina for Planning Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, was arrested on Wednesday after purchasing a gun from an undercover FBI agent, the report stated.

"A man with connections to a white supremacy group was arrested in Myrtle Beach Wednesday after purchasing a gun from an undercover FBI agent, apparently intending to commit an attack ‘in the spirit of Dylann Roof’," WMBF stated.

In December 2016 and January 2017, McDowell posted anti-sematic comments on his Facebook page, which in one case seemed to target a Synagogue, according to the report.

The report also mentioned that McDowell was affiliated with white supremacy extremists while serving time in prison in South Carolina.

Ealier it was reported that a 27-year-old white supremacist in Georgia was under investigation after police found evidence of the poisonous substance ricin in his car.