Register
21:06 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35

    US Navy's First F-35 Squadron to Be Deployed Aboard Aircraft Carrier in 2021

    © Flickr/ Forsvarsdepartementet
    US
    Get short URL
    181 0 0

    The US Navy will have its first squadron of F-35C Joint Strike Fighter jets operational on board of the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in 2021, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Air Warfare Director D. H. Miller III said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Miller acknowledged that the F-35C jet still has to complete "system development and demonstration, initial operations test and evaluation and initial operational capability."

    "The fiscal year 2017 president’s budget supports a timeline that transitions squadrons for the first operational deployment on USS Carl Vinson in 2021," Miller told the House Armed Services Committee.

    F-35
    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    US Marine Corps Eager to Accelerate Growth of F-35 Fleet
    Carl Vinson is the lead ship of the Navy's Carrier Strike Group 1 and conducts military operations and fleet training and certification.

    He noted that in tests aboard the aircraft carrier George Washington, the F-35C underwent 132 take offs and arrested landings without incident.

    Meanwhile, F-35 Program Executive Officer Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan said in a congressional hearing that the US will establish 14 new operating locations worldwide for the F-35 Lighting II combat jets within a three-year period.

    "We will also be adding 14 new operation locations around the world in the next three years making F-35 weapon system a truly global capability," Bogdan told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

    Bogdan explained the United States is building a capability to globally maintain and repair F-35 jets in the Pacific, European and North American regions.

    The F-35 program has Navy, Air Force and Marine variants of the fifth generation aircraft. The program is the most expensive weapon system in the history of the Defense Department.

    Related:

    Israeli Companies Accrued $1 Billion From F-35 Deals
    BAE Systems Inks $64 Million to Produce Parts for F-35 Jet’s Self-Defense System
    US Air Force May Finally Have Solution for F-35 Pilot Weight Problem
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, F-35, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      of course, they have yet to find the pre-headless pilots they need, just to avoid any 'bad press' in case any of them need to eject out of the cockpits. Too, it will help avoid the exorbitant costs of $400,000 for a helmet as well. "We're still working on it, you stupid tax payers."
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok