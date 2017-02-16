US Supreme Court Appeal Date in Russian Citizen Bout Case Moved to February 21

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities, who accused him of conspiring to kill Americans by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons.

"The date of appeal is Tuesday, February 21, because Monday is the President's Day," Tarasov said.

Moscow has said that the case has been politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.