Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Puzder Reportedly Withdraws From Consideration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Puzder's confirmation hearing in the US Senate had been delayed five times, but was scheduled to take place on Thursday.
Puzder, who has served as CEO of CKE Restaurants since 2000, was nominated for the post in December.
Moreover, Puzder opposed the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, because it would require his businesses to provide quality healthcare to employees.
CKE Restaurants, a privately owned company based in California, is the parent of fast-food chains Carl's Jr. and Hardees. CKE has more than 3,000 franchised or company-run restaurants in the United States and other countries.
