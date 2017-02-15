Lockheed Martin Wins $541Mln Contract to Produce Trident II D5 Nuclear Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trident II D5 is the latest generation of the US Navy's submarine-launched ballistic missiles and has a range of 7,359 km (4,573 miles).

It is a three-stage, solid-fueled submarine-launched intercontinental-range ballistic missile with a range of nearly 8,000 miles.

"Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded $540,834,051 to a previously awarded contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed system support," the release said on Tuesday.

Work will be performed in as many as 15 US states and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2021, according to the release.

The missile is currently deployed by the United Kingdom on its Vanguard class submarines. It is also deployed on the US Navy's Ohio and newer Columbia class nuclear missile submarines.