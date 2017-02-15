Register
04:10 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    An immediately recognizable logo, a rabbit wearing a tuxedo bow tie, was chosen by the Playboy magazine for its “humorous sexual connotation.

    ‘Naked is Normal’: Playboy Bringing Nudity Back in March Issue

    © Flickr/ Tamera Clark
    US
    Get short URL
    19810

    Playboy, who ended nudity on their pages last year, is declaring that “naked is normal,” and will be bringing nude models back in their March-April issue.

    The company has also launched the hashtag #NakedIsNormal in posts showing off their upcoming cover which features 25-year-old model Elizabeth Elam, topless, barely covered by the same phrase.

    The issue also advertises articles on the “Free the Nipple,” movement to decriminalize women being topless in public, an interview with CNN contributor Van Jones, and ‘Cannabis: A User’s Guide.’

    “Not only am I excited and honored to be on the cover of an iconic magazine that has historically encouraged the dialogue of important social issues while standing on the right side of history; I'm so excited to be on the cover of this specific issue! If you know me you know I have always been team #freethenipple,” Elam wrote in an Instagram post about the issue. “Women's bodies have always been a topic of conversation. We can be over sexualized and we can be made to feel ashamed of our bodies. I've never subscribed to those narratives and this issue of Playboy celebrates that. Naked really is normal.”

    Free the Nipple
    © Rachel.Adams
    Free the Nipple: Topless Bernie Sanders Protesters Sue Over Rally Arrests
    Last year’s January-February issue, featuring 49-year-old Pamela Anderson, was said to be the final issue to contain nudity due to changes made by Playboy Enterprises CEO Scott Flanders — who then left the company in May to run eHealth insurance.

    “Playboy has been a friend to nudity, and nudity has been a friend to Playboy, for decades. The short answer is: times change,” an October, 2015, statement about the end to their nudity had stated.

    Not everyone agreed with his decision it seems, and on Monday, Monday, Playboy's Chief Creative Officer, Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner, announced that removing the nudes was a mistake.

    "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Cooper explained. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

    Related:

    Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Accused of Procuring 18-Year-Old for Bill Cosby
    Don’t Like Playboy’s New ‘No Nudes’ Policy? Buy the Company Yourself!
    Playboy Tycoon Hefner to Sell Costliest Home in US, But Isn’t Moving Out
    Playboy Model Sentenced to Prison for Attempted Murder of a Mafia Boss
    There’s Articles? Playboy Does Away With Nudity
    Tags:
    Naked is Normal, Free the Nipple, Playboy, Elizabeth Elam, Cooper Hefner, Scott Flanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok