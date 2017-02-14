Trump: US Economy in 'Great Hands' With Mnuchin Confirmed as Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Senate confirmed Mnuchin as the next Secretary of the Department of the Treasury in 53-47 vote.

"Americans should know that our nation’s financial system is in great hands." Trump said on Monday night introducing Mnuchin after he had been approved by the US Senate. "He will also defend our manufacturing jobs from those who cheat and steal and rob us blind."

Trump noted that Mnuchin’s experience and knowledge of the US financial system would make him an effective defender of workers and companies from being wrecked or taken advantage of by financial manipulations.

"He will ensure that Wall Street plays by the rules …most of all for the American worker… Steven will be your champion, a great champion," the president added.

Democrats in the US Senate had previously criticized Mnuchin for his record on foreclosing on the homes of many Americans during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.