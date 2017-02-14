Virginia Judge Upholds District Court 'Stay' on Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier, Judges of the 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco have ruled against US President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. The decision upholds a lower district court decision to roll back the immigration ban.

"[T] the court finds that the Commonwealth of Virginia has standing to maintain this civil action and has established that it is likely to prevail on the merits… and that the balance of the equities and the public interest favor an injunction, the judge’s finding said, as quoted in the attorney-general’s tweet.

The judge said he therefore upheld the previous ruling of the Ninth District US federal court on the West Coast that had upheld the stay.

© AFP 2016/ Patricia De Melo Moreira Canada Must Stand Up Against Trump's Travel Regime - New Democratic Party

"Accordingly, the Commonwealth… motion of a Preliminary Injunction is granted," the finding said.

The finding therefore maintains the prohibition on the federal government from implementing its executive order to enforce the travel ban from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Trump’s executive order, titled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Besides, all refugees are prohibited from entry for 120 days and Syrian asylum-seekers are barred indefinitely.