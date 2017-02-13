Russia Ready to Help US Amid California Dam Collapse Fears - Ministry

"If necessary, the Russian experts would be able to provide the corresponding assistance to our US colleagues. For example, we have provided similar consultations to the countries of Southeast Asia and some African countries," Ilya Razbash said.
Media reported that years of droughts had damaged the concrete structure, while this year's rainy winter filled the lake with too much water and the use of the emergency spillway to lower water levels accelerated its erosion creating, according to the local sheriff’s office a "hazardous situation."
