15:46 GMT +313 February 2017
    In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, photo, Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif

    Russia Ready to Help US Amid California Dam Collapse Fears - Ministry

    Russian experts ready to provide their assistance to the United States amid the crisis with Oroville Dam in California that may collapse, the head of the Information and Analytical Centre for Water Industry Development at Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment told Sputnik Monday.

    In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway near Oroville, Calif.
    Evacuation Ordered as California's Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway to Fail
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Almost 190,000 people, who are living near the dam, were ordered to leave the area to escape the possible peril.

    "If necessary, the Russian experts would be able to provide the corresponding assistance to our US colleagues. For example, we have provided similar consultations to the countries of Southeast Asia and some African countries," Ilya Razbash said.

    Media reported that years of droughts had damaged the concrete structure, while this year's rainy winter filled the lake with too much water and the use of the emergency spillway to lower water levels accelerated its erosion creating, according to the local sheriff’s office a "hazardous situation."

      Hagbard Celine
      Right. If you want to make shure Trump does not complete his first term, this is the way to go.
