11:12 GMT +313 February 2017
    Stephen Miller, Donald Trump's choice for Senior Adviser to the President, arrives for a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Trump Adviser Says Dead People, Non-Citizens Registered to Vote in Last Election

    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    0 12210

    White House’s Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller stated that Voter fraud took place during the latest presidential election in the United States as both dead people and non-citizens had been registered to cast ballot.

    The White House on the morning of the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US Voter Fraud Probe Not to Focus Solely on 2016 Election - White House
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Voter fraud took place during the latest presidential election in the United States as both dead people and non-citizens had been registered to cast ballot, White House’s Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller said in an interview with ABC's The Week.

    “Voter fraud is a serious problem in this country, you have millions of people who are registered in two states, who are dead, but registered to vote, and you have 14 percent of non-citizens, according to academic research, at a minimum, that are registered to vote, which is an astonishing statistic,” Miller said on Sunday.

    He added that the voter fraud in the US state of New Hampshire was obvious for experienced politicians.

    “White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state, dead people voting, non-citizens being registered to vote,” Miller pointed out in response to host George Stephanopoulus remark about absence of evidence that could substantiate Miller's allegations.

    In January, US President Donald Trump pledged to launch an investigation into fraud during the 2016 election after alleging that millions of undocumented immigrants cast ballots that caused him to lose the popular vote.

    Commenting on Trump's statement, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan noted that there was no evidence to support Trump's claim of illegal voting.

