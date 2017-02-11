Fifth Canadian of Moroccan Origin Denied Entry Into US

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria White House Remains Unclear on Future of Travel Ban Reaching US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yassine Aber, 19, was travelling to a track meet in Boston with other students when he was denied entry while trying to cross the border in Quebec on Thursday, CBC News reported on Friday.

Aber was the fifth Canadian citizen of Moroccan background recently denied entry into the United States. On February 4, two cousins with two children were denied entry in the US state Vermont after facing questions about their Muslim faith and Moroccan roots, the report added.

The Canadian government is looking into Aber’s case, the report noted.

On January 27, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration barring citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. The move also introduced a 120-day ban for refugees and an indefinite ban refugees from Syria.

The executive order stranded hundreds of travelers, but a US court has put a stay on its implementation, which has been upheld in a district court.