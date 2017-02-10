Register
    The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC

    Russia Sanctions Review Act Targets Moscow, US President Trump - Ambassador

    © AFP 2016/ Jewel Samad
    US
    115010

    Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak has said that the recently introduced Russia Sanctions Review Act in the US Senate is aimed not only at Russia, but also at US President Donald Trump in order to make it more difficult for him to lift the sanctions.

    European Union leaders leaves after a family photo during at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Nothing Behind Sanctions on Russia Except for 'Need to Save EU Solidarity' - Moscow
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The recently introduced Russia Sanctions Review Act in the US Senate is aimed not only at Russia, but also at US President Donald Trump in order to make it more difficult for him to lift the sanctions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said.

    "With regards to the legislation, or the draft law that has been introduced, it is essentially targeted against Russia in the first place and, at the same time, against the US president [Trump], who is being denied the right to make decisions within the framework of his presidential power," Kislyak told reporters on the eve of Diplomats' Day.

    On Wednesday, a group of US senators introduced the Russia Sanctions Review Act, which stipulates the Trump administration must submit to Congress a detailed report explaining its reasons for lifting sanctions against Russia if it decides to do so.

    Kislyak stated it would be wrong to limit the discussion about the quality of US-Russia relations to the issue of sanctions, but pointed out that US lawmakers continue to focus on punitive measures against Moscow instead of seeking ways to move forward.

    Kislyak also noted that Russian officials carefully follow the status of the proposed legislation in terms of its effect on relations between Russia and the United States.

    However, the Russian ambassador emphasized that Russia does not intend to intervene in the US internal political processes.

    Tags:
    US Senate, Russia, United States
