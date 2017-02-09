Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.

    Trump's Immigration Law to 'Act as Deterrent to Terrorists' Seeking Entry to US

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    0 14042

    US lawmakers assess the US and European terror forecast for 2017 as "alarming," fearing that the number of home-grown terrorist attacks may increase despite the decisive counterterrorism policy announced by Trump administration.

    Although Trump is planning to continue the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups in their strongholds all over the world, some militants who fled to the Middle East from Western countries are likely to return home and carry out their attacks on US and EU soil, the report said.

    US specialist in catastrophic and extreme risk, Dr. Sally Levesley shared her opinion on the issue in her commentary for Sputnik.

    "The biggest threat within the USA appears to be the growth of home-grown terror attacks with over 200 in 15 years and with the majority spanning the last few years," Levesley wrote.

    Sheriff
    © Flickr/ Chris Yarzab
    US Sheriffs Offering Trump Full Backing of Immigration Policies
    At the same time, she believes that Trump's policies could have positive results in the context of fighting against terrorism.

    In particular, the expert backed up Trump's recent immigration order, which bans travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Additionally, all refugees are prohibited from entry for 120 days and Syrian asylum-seekers are barred indefinitely.

    Although a US court ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban on Friday, viewing the order as discriminatory and unconstitutional, Levesley believes that the publicity surrounding the document will play the role of a deterrent for terrorists considering the entry to the United States regardless of whether the order will come into force or not.

    "Regardless of the pending court hearings on the suspension of the Presidential temporary ban, the impact of the unannounced closure of the USA's borders to the seven countries will remain within the memory of those countries. Whether failed or re-applied, this ban has had so much publicity that it will act as a deterrent to terrorists assessing their success in getting through USA immigration controls," she wrote.

    Moreover, Trump's position on the issue can have additional positive effects in terms of influencing young people's perceptions of terrorism.

    "Another ‘Trump effect' will be his controversial and unambiguous counter-terrorism statements which will be understood by young people world-wide. It means that especially those in the 9 year-15 year age groups and who may be at risk in many countries of choosing terrorism as a career will now have a perception that terrorism is not going to be a successful career," the expert wrote.

    A demonstrator holds a sign to protest against U.S President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tom Mihalek
    Trump Backs Concept of Bill Aimed at Slashing Legal Immigration to US by Half
    As for European countries, Levesley believes that all EU member states and non-EU countries, including Russia, should join their efforts and combat the terrorist threat together.

    "Europe as a whole will need to increase its cooperation across borders with counter-terrorism and Europol as one of the most significant factors because of the many years this agency has put into developing trust and reporting between the EU countries. Cooperation across all of Europe including Russia will become a matter of urgency and of growing concern will be the Daesh followers in Turkey which acts as a gateway into Europe," the expert stated.

    Over the last couple of years, European countries have become targets of several terrorist attacks which claimed lives of hundreds of civilians. The most notorious attacks occurred in Germany, Belgium and France, including the attack in Paris at Stade de France, attended by President Francois Hollande at the moment, as a group of suicide bombers blew up themselves in the vicinity of the stadium during a friendly match between France and Germany.

