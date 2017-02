WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The statement comes after reports of a private aircraft flying closer than permitted to Trump's plane over Florida. On Friday, the US president flew from Washington to Palm Beach International Airport to visit his Mar-a-Lago estate for the weekend.

"I hear we're spending billions and billions of dollars, it's a system that's totally out of whack," Trump stated when Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told him a top priority for helping airlines would be the modernization of the country’s air traffic control system.

Kelly noted that despite all the money spent on the air traffic control system in the past, there have not been significant improvements.