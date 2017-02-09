Register
    Senator Marco Rubio has called for Congress to permanently extend of the government's post-9/11 surveillance powers.

    Rubio: US Negotiating Deal With Russia to Lift Sanctions ‘Unrealistic’

    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    US
    521104

    US Senator Marco Rubio claims that an improved relationship between the United States and Russia would be "good for the world" but lifting sanctions without conditions being met would be unrealistic and counterproductive.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — An improved relationship between the United States and Russia would be "good for the world" but lifting sanctions without conditions being met would be unrealistic and counterproductive, US Senator Marco Rubio said on the chamber floor.

    "I think it would be good for the world if the United States and Russia had a better relationship, in particularly with the Russian people with whom we have no quarrel," Rubio stated on Wednesday. "Do the Russian people want a better relationship with America? I have no doubt about that."

    Any bargain with Russia, however, that would involve the lifting of sanctions would be "unrealistic and counterproductive,” if relief requirements are not reached, Rubio claimed.

    Former Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. speaks at Rastrelli's Tuscany Special Events Center in Clinton, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Rubio: Arming Syrian Rebels Now More Difficult
    Rubio argued that the sanctions against Moscow should remain in place until the conditions in those sanctions are met, and “until the sovereignty of Ukraine is respected, until these efforts to undermine democracy and spread misinformation are fully accounted for.”

    Rubio spoke on the same day the Russia Review Act, of which he is a co-sponsor, was introduced. The bill, which is based on the Iran Nuclear Review Act passed in the last Congress, would require Senate approval of any deal negotiated by President Donald Trump’s administration that would involve lifting the sanctions imposed in retaliation for the Russian involvement in Ukraine and alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

    US-Russian relations soured following disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine. The United States imposed sanctions against Russia after Crimea held a referendum in 2014 in which a vast majority of its residents decided to reunify with Russia. Russian officials have denied meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs and have called allegations of interfering in US elections absurd and an attempt to distract from domestic issues.

      jas
      in particularly with the Russian people with whom we have no quarrel,"
      Double-talk BS. Those freaks are hurting the Russian people because they won't surrender their will. It's the same with Libya and Syria and Ukraine. What happened to any of those who refused to obey the globalists?
      Darrell R
      I think it would be a good idea to send Rubio to Crimea to check out how they are doing over there. Then send him to the republics in the east of the Ukraine to make a comparison between what is going on there and Crimea, then leave him there right in the hardest hit areas until he figures it all out.
      jasin reply toDarrell R(Show commentHide comment)
      Darrell R, He already knows. He has chosen the dark side.
      Darrell Rin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, I agree, he surely isn't that much of a rube, but some time out in the cold, with no electricity and no heat, except for the occasional explosion might do him some good.
