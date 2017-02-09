US Army Grants Finale Easement Required to Complete Dakota Access Pipeline

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army Corps of Engineers officially granted the final easement needed to complete the $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline, Senator John Hoeven said in a statement.

“The Army Corps of Engineers granted the final easement required to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline project,” Hoeven stated in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers notified Congress that it plans to end the environmental impact statement in connection with the Dakota Access Pipeline.

On January 24, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to advance construction of the Dakota Access pipeline without the environmental review.

The nearly 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.