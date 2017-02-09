US Senate Confirms Trump's Nominee Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate has approved the nomination of Jeff Sessions as attorney general in President Donald Trump's administration.

The full Senate in a 52 to 47 vote on Wednesday evening confirmed Sessions, following strong opposition from Democratic lawmakers.

Sessions faced criticism by Democrats over his stances on US immigration policies, religious freedoms and civil rights of American citizens.

The nominee addressed some of these concerns in his confirmation hearing in January. He stated that establishing a registry for Muslims in the United States would be a serious issue, because "the Constitution explicitly guarantees the right to free exercise of religion."

Sessions pledged in the hearing to enforce the law in the country by improving cooperation between the US Department of Justice and local police.

In November, Trump nominated Sessions to be the next US attorney general and praised the lawmaker from Alabama as a great legal mind and attorney. Sessions was an early supporter and advisor for the Trump campaign.