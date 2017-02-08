US Senate Democrats Plan Overnight Debate Opposing Attorney General Nominee

© AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN Sessions: US Authorities Must Cooperate to Deport Illegals Guilty of Serious Crime

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senators advanced Sessions’ nomination in a 52-47 vote earlier, clearing the path for a final confirmation later this week.

The Hill reported on Tuesday, citing Senate Democrats, that Democratic members of the Senate will speak all night to express their opposition towards Sessions.

Sessions faced criticism by Democrats over his stances on US immigration policies and religious freedoms, among other issues.

On Monday night, the US Senate Democrats held an overnight debate on the chamber floor in an attempt to convince Republican counterparts to vote against Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos, who eventually was confirmed in a 51-50 vote.