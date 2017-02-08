McCain: No Moral Equivalence Between Russia, United States

"There is no moral equivalent between that butcher and thug and KGB colonel and the United States of America," McCain stated on Tuesday. To "allege some kind of moral equivalence between the two is either terribly misinformed or incredibly biased."
McCain comments appeared to be aimed at US President Donald Trump, who in an interview on Sunday with Fox News suggested it was not fair to characterize Putin as a "killer" because there have been many killers in the United States and Washington is not so innocent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As PeeWee Herman would have said, "I know I am, but what are you"? Putin never betrayed his country, Mr Soft Shell. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Just another criminal zionist telling lies..... Putin is the best world leader......
marcanhalt
apollo9