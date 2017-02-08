McCain: No Moral Equivalence Between Russia, United States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — There cannot be any comparison on moral grounds between Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, and the United States, US Senator John McCain said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"There is no moral equivalent between that butcher and thug and KGB colonel and the United States of America," McCain stated on Tuesday. To "allege some kind of moral equivalence between the two is either terribly misinformed or incredibly biased."

McCain comments appeared to be aimed at US President Donald Trump, who in an interview on Sunday with Fox News suggested it was not fair to characterize Putin as a "killer" because there have been many killers in the United States and Washington is not so innocent.