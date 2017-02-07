Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

    Trump: Litigation on Executive Order Travel Ban May Reach US Supreme Court

    US
    US President Donald Trump expressed hope the legal battle over the executive order on immigration would be resolved before it reaches the US Supreme Court, but it may reach the nation’s highest court.

    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC
    White House 'Confident' About Legitimacy of Trump’s Entry Ban, VP Pence Says
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is of the opinion the legal challenge to the temporary ban on his executive order on immigration may reach the US Supreme Court, local media reported on Tuesday.

    "We are going to take it through the system," Trump was quoted as saying by The Hill. "It's very important for the country."

    On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees; and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

    The report noted that Trump expressed hope the legal battle over the executive order on immigration would be resolved before it reaches the US Supreme Court, but it may reach the nation’s highest court.

    "We’ll see what happens," Trump said.

    Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    US Justice Department Moves To Reinstate Travel Ban
    On Friday, US District Judge James Robart ordered a temporary nationwide halt to the entry ban, siding with the states of Washington and Minnesota that challenged the US federal government over the immigration policy they considered discriminatory and unconstitutional.

    The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the Trump administration’s appeal to overturn the federal judge's decision to suspend the execution of the executive order.

    The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has scheduled a hearing on the case for 6:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.

      Hussite
      I hope it does go to the Supreme Court, so that Trump can win in the highest court in the land & the snowflakes will have no comeback left. Thanks to Trump being the one to fill the vacancy in the SCOTUs & not Obama, we will win.
