Trump: Litigation on Executive Order Travel Ban May Reach US Supreme Court

"We are going to take it through the system," Trump was quoted as saying by The Hill. "It's very important for the country."
On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees; and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.
The report noted that Trump expressed hope the legal battle over the executive order on immigration would be resolved before it reaches the US Supreme Court, but it may reach the nation’s highest court.
"We’ll see what happens," Trump said.
The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the Trump administration’s appeal to overturn the federal judge's decision to suspend the execution of the executive order.
The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has scheduled a hearing on the case for 6:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I hope it does go to the Supreme Court, so that Trump can win in the highest court in the land & the snowflakes will have no comeback left. Thanks to Trump being the one to fill the vacancy in the SCOTUs & not Obama, we will win.
Hussite