Ministry of Truth: US Policymakers on Crusade of Info War Against Russia

According to the news website, legislation on Russian sanctions, proposed last month by senators Ben Cardin and John McCain will give an additional $100 million for the GEC to support the information warfare research as well as Russian-language journalism.
It will therefore analyze the information war tactics, track foreign propaganda campaigns and counter them via grants to overseas journalists, private companies and civil society organizations.
The GEC, which was initially created under former US President Barack Obama’s administration to fight Daesh (outlawed in Russia and other states worldwide) propaganda, is now reportedly expected to target propaganda from state actors, including Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They should be concerned about where the real threat lies and that's a revanchist international liberal order now all set to use Merkel's multikult Germany as a platform for levering up the pressure of the EU-NATO Axis on a democratically elected US President. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past...’Reality control’, they called it: in Newspeak, ’doublethink’....to believe that democracy was impossible and that the Party was the guardian of democracy, to forget whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again: and above all, to apply the same process to the process itself. That was the ultimate subtlety: consciously to induce unconsciousness, and then, once again, to become unconscious of the act of hypnosis you had just performed. Even to understand the word ’doublethink’ involved the use of doublethink.
Angus Gallagher
The senators mentioned, and the many who aren't, are of course in on the act as the transatlantic globalist syndicates conspire against the Republic.
The worst thing Russia can do at this point is to mistake Germany's newfound outright neoliberal belligerence as some kind of counterweight to America, the long-dreamed of rising of the EU's incompetent wimps, when in reality it's an insidious propaganda attempt to oust President Trump and restore the equilibrium of the EU-NATO Axis- naturally, all at Russia's ultimate expense.
Are a bunch of halfwit leftists on the Soros gravy train really going to get that? This is how these fake brand rubber stamp leftists are knowingly playing into the hands of the EU-NATO Axis and militarised liberalism. Accusing Sputnik and RT of effective propaganda is therefore analogous to thinking the shadows cast on a cave's wall are real human beings.
But again, who understands such things, my friends?
Lee
- from the novel 1984 by George Orwell