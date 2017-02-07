Ministry of Truth: US Policymakers on Crusade of Info War Against Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The initiative is led by Republican and Democratic senators Rob Portman and Chris Murphy and envisages $160 million to counter what is perceived as foreign propaganda through the GEC – an interagency office at the US State Department, the Daily Beast reported.

According to the news website, legislation on Russian sanctions, proposed last month by senators Ben Cardin and John McCain will give an additional $100 million for the GEC to support the information warfare research as well as Russian-language journalism.

It will therefore analyze the information war tactics, track foreign propaganda campaigns and counter them via grants to overseas journalists, private companies and civil society organizations.

The GEC, which was initially created under former US President Barack Obama’s administration to fight Daesh (outlawed in Russia and other states worldwide) propaganda, is now reportedly expected to target propaganda from state actors, including Russia.