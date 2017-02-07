Register
08:05 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump (L) stands with Betsy DeVos after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016.

    Hundreds Rally in DC to Protest Against Trump Pick for Education Chief

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    152 0 0

    Elizabeth "Betsy" DeVos’ bid to become the next US Secretary of Education drew several hundred protesters to the Capitol on Monday evening, including teachers, school administrators, and lawmakers, among others.

    Will the DeVos Education Model Bring About the End of Public Schools?
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — The assembled crowd hoped to use whatever influence they have to convince a 51st Republican Senator to vote against confirming DeVos. But with the Senate in a 50-50 deadlock the tie-breaking vote would fall to Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican who would undoubtedly vote to confirm DeVos as President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the US Department of Education.

    But the movement against DeVos may be making some headway, Democratic Whip Richard Durbin said during a speech at the rally, evidenced by hundreds of phone calls his Illinois office received urging him to vote against DeVos.

    "On Wednesday we received 600 calls against Betsy DeVos… and for her, only 3,” Durbin said. “This is what is happening all across the state of Illinois, from Chicago to downstate, they all understand several basics — she is unprepared for the job."

    Durbin asked the assembled crowd: "Has she ever attended a public school? Ever sent a child to a public school? Ever served on a public school [parent-teacher association]?" To each question the crowd answered with a resounding "No!"

    "We know what schools mean for the future of America — parents know it, children know it, we all know it. We need a leader who understands that public education is the bedrock of the future for America’s progress," he said.

    Connecticut Senator Richard Blumental thanked the assembled protesters for coming out, particularly the ones who came representing public school teachers unions. "You are our heroes," Blumenthal said.

    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    Michigan Philanthropist Betsy DeVos Ready to Advance Trump Education Agenda
    When Blumenthal asked the crowd how many votes were needed to stop DeVos, they launched back into the chant that had been their mantra all evening: "Just! One! More!"

    Trump selected DeVos based on her many years as an education activist and Republican donor, during which she has contributed millions of dollars to the Republican Party as well as towards ballot initiatives and lobbying efforts to promote charter schools and voucher programs that allow public funds to be spent on private religious schools. DeVos is a product of those religious schools, having attended high school and college at institutions run by the Reformed Church, of which she is a longtime member.

    Related:

    Trump Selects Michigan Philanthropist Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education
    US Deficit Reaches $113Bln in July With Cuts in Health, Education Spending
    US Prisoners Deserve College Educations and the Right to Vote
    Trump Pick for US Education Chief Owes $5Mln for Violating Election Laws
    Tags:
    protest, Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      wow, now it's hundreds rallying. What the pulling power of demonstrating and arrests starting to gall?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok