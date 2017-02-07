Trump Says Americans Can Expect Tax Cut in 2017

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in an interview that Americans can expect tax cuts in 2017 and possibly a new healthcare plan by 2018.

“I think before the end of the year,” Trump told FOX News in an interview that aired on Monday when asked if Americans can expect tax cuts in 2017.

Regarding a new healthcare plan, Trump added, “maybe it will take [un]til sometime into next year but we are certainly going to be in the process.”