Register
22:59 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The New York Times

    Trump: New York Times Makes Up Stories About Me

    © Flickr/ Alec Perkins
    US
    Get short URL
    230160

    Move over CNN, US President Donald Trump is adding another outlet to his list of “fake news,” and this time it’s the New York Times, who, he says, "writes total fiction.”

    Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to denounce the legacy paper, accusing it of “making up stories and sources.”

    Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump reacts during the CNN Republican presidential debate.
    © AP Photo/ Mark J. Terrill
    White House Refuses to Send Officials on CNN: We Don’t Do ‘Fake News’
    The report Trump was outraged over claims that the President was not “fully briefed” on the details of an executive action he signed that appointed his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, 62, to the principals committee on the National Security Council.

    “But for the moment, Mr. Bannon remains the president’s dominant adviser, despite Mr. Trump’s anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban,” the New York Times article, by Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman, asserted.

    Bannon was previously CEO of the controversial media outlet Breitbart News, and his role in the White House has been met with extreme backlash.

    The Times did not name any sources in their report.

    George Soros
    © Flickr/ Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung
    Germany Follows US Fact-Checking Institute Sponsored by Soros on War Path Against 'Fake News'
    On Saturday, the Washington Post also reported that Bannon was calling the shots in the White House, and Saturday Night Live included a skit depicting the polarizing advisor as the Grim Reaper, manipulating Trump.

    The allegations appear to be frustrating the President, who tweeted early on Monday morning that he calls the shots.

    “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!” Trump tweeted.

    Previously, Trump took aim at the New York Times, tweeting that “somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @NYTimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity!”

    The paper claims that online subscriptions are on the rise, but have announced plans to lay off employees later this year.

    Related:

    Trump Cancels Meeting With The New York Times
    Trump Slams New York Times for 'Highly Inaccurate Coverage of Trump Phenomena'
    Trump Slams CNN, ABC, NBC for Publishing Negative Polls About His Policies
    CNN Prophesizes Trump, Pence Getting Assassinated During Inauguration
    CNN, BuzzFeed Publish ‘Golden Shower’ Rumors, Other Media Outlets Mock Them
    Tags:
    Fake News, White House, New York Times, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      When the President is in charge of Fake News, there will be Official Fake News, and Unofficial Fake News, so All News will be Fake News -- kind of like it is now.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok