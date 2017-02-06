Trump: New York Times Makes Up Stories About Me

Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to denounce the legacy paper, accusing it of “making up stories and sources.”

The report Trump was outraged over claims that the President was not “fully briefed” on the details of an executive action he signed that appointed his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, 62, to the principals committee on the National Security Council.

“But for the moment, Mr. Bannon remains the president’s dominant adviser, despite Mr. Trump’s anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban,” the New York Times article, by Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman, asserted.

Bannon was previously CEO of the controversial media outlet Breitbart News, and his role in the White House has been met with extreme backlash.

The Times did not name any sources in their report.

On Saturday, the Washington Post also reported that Bannon was calling the shots in the White House, and Saturday Night Live included a skit depicting the polarizing advisor as the Grim Reaper, manipulating Trump.

The allegations appear to be frustrating the President, who tweeted early on Monday morning that he calls the shots.

“I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!” Trump tweeted.

Previously, Trump took aim at the New York Times, tweeting that “somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @NYTimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity!”

The paper claims that online subscriptions are on the rise, but have announced plans to lay off employees later this year.