Register
01:28 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence attends a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. November 7, 2016

    Mike Pence Vows to Make Neil Gorsuch Associate Justice of Supreme Court

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    US
    Get short URL
    0 8410

    Both US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence will exert all necessary efforts to ensure that Neil Gorsuch, the presidential pick to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, becomes the associate justice of the court, Pence said Saturday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Trump picked Gorsuch, who worked as a judge with the US Federal Court of Appeals, to fill the seat with the US Supreme Court. The seat has been left empty after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

    "President Trump and I have a full confidence that Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed. We will work with the Senate leadership to ensure that Judge Gorsuch gets an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor- one way or the other," Pence said as broadcast by Fox News.

    He added that Gorsuch was one of the most qualified nominees for the seat in the Supreme Court in the country's history and called for opponents of the appointment to refrain from attempts to block the approval in the Senate they had already promised to take.

    "This seat does not belong to any party or any ideology interest group, this seat on the Supreme Court belongs to the American people, and the American people deserve a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," Pence added.

    The vacant Supreme Court seat has been a bone of contention between the representatives of the two major US parties following the death of Scalia in early 2016.

    Trump, GOP Align Over Gorsuch Pick; Trump Takes On Australia
    In March 2016, former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the empty Supreme Court seat. However, Senate Republicans obstructed the nomination because it would have altered the balance of the court and hoped a Republican president would succeed Obama and name the replacement.

    Throughout his election campaign Trump had promised to select a Justice in the conservative tradition of the late Scalia who died a year ago after serving on the court for almost three decades.

    Gorsuch was born and raised in Colorado. He attended Columbia University and Harvard Law School and received his doctorate from Oxford University. He still faces confirmation hearings in the Republican-controlled US Senate.

    Related:

    The Real Supreme Court Strategy: Neil Gorsuch Nominated
    Trump Nominates US Federal Appeals Court Judge Gorsuch for Supreme Court Seat
    Tags:
    judge, court, Neil Gorsuch, Mike Pence, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok