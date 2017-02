© REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook US Federal Judge Orders Halt to Trump's Immigration Restrictions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An executive order signed by Trump on January 27 specified that most citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen could not enter the United States until security procedures used to evaluate visa applications have been reviewed.

"This group includes visitors, students and diplomats as well as refugees and new lawful permanent residents," a press release explaining the report said.

The order applies for 90 days, with the exception of Syria, in which the ban was characterized as indefinite.

Terrorists disguised as Syrian refugees participated in recent high profile attacks in Belgium and Paris.