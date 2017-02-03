US Should 'Get Smart' After Louvre Attack in France - Trump

© AFP 2016/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN French MoD Immediately Returns to Paris Amid Louvre Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, an armed patrol opened fire against an attacker armed with a machete near the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center and reportedly wounded him. According to local police, the assailant shouted "Allah Akbar" during the attack.

"A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S," Trump said on his Twitter account.

​French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has already said that the attack is of "a terrorist nature."

French authorities have deployed armed servicemen across the country within the framework of the so-called Operation Sentinel to ensure security near the "sensible points," mostly in Paris, following the deadly attacks in the French capital in 2015.