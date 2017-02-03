Elon Musk to Object to Trump's Travel Ban in Business Advisory Council Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, over a dozen business leaders who are on Trump’s business advisory council are scheduled to meet for the first time at the White House.

"In December, I agreed to join the Presidential Advisory Forum to provide feedback on issues that I think are important for our country and the world. In tomorrow’s meeting, I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy," Musk said in a Thursday Twitter statement.

On Thursday, the CEO of Uber online transportation network company Travis Kalanick dropped out of the business advisory council because of Trump’s executive order on immigration.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming in the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees; and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.